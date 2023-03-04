Music Club awards two

Bismarck-Mandan Thursday Music Club, a senior club of the National Federation of Music Clubs, has awarded two scholarships for 2023. Awards are based on talent and artistry, rather than financial need, and are intended to assist students with their study of music.

The Greg Slag Scholarship ($500) is awarded to a graduating high school senior who is planning to pursue a music degree. Madison Hoskins, daughter of Jamie Hoskins, attends Century High School and studies piano with Michael Langer.

The Belle Mehus Scholarship ($200) is awarded to a piano student in grades 8-11. This year’s recipient is Kevin Jia, son of Hongchen Jia and Ping Lin. Jia is a junior at Century High School and studies piano with David Poffenberger.

Competitors recognized

DanceWorX Studio in Bismarck was recognized as grand champions for the highest scoring group routine at the Triple S Dance Competition held Feb. 18 in Grand Forks. The competitors also received accolades for title winners, the choreography award, judges choice awards and encore performance callbacks.

Academic All-State Team

Two hundred and two high school seniors have been named to the 2023 Academic All-State Teams by the North Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals.

Area Class A students, their school and team are Theresa Horning, Bismarck High School, gold; Caylee Michela, Century High School, gold; Srinath Kandooru, Century, silver; Sameera Kathawala, Century, silver; Louis Belanger, Bismarck, silver; Jacob Frisinger, Century, silver; Julianna Lengowski, St. Mary's, silver; Lexis Orn, Century, silver; Laken Porter, Legacy, silver; Berkley Hanson, Legacy, bronze; and Deepshikha Nath, Century, bronze.

Class A Honorable Mention team members are Rita Braun, Samantha Bergrud, Aleisha Condon, Ryan DeWall, McKayla Donat, Jake Havelka, Rachel Hertz, Jack Hilsabeck, Morgan Hoff, Brett Hoffman, Jasper Kuleck, Karsten Larson, Landon Meidinger, and Isaac Muth.

Area Class B students, their school and team are Brady Brandt, New Salem-Almont, silver; Patrick Conoly, Wilton, silver; and Alex Pitman, New Salem-Almont, bronze.

Class B Honorable Mention team members are Anna Hauge and Mikayla Schneider.