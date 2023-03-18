Judges achieve
Eighteen junior and 15 senior teams judged cattle, swine, goats and sheep in the North Dakota 4-H State Livestock Judging Contest held at North Dakota State University.
Area senior division top five teams included Morton County, fourth place; and an area top 10 individual for the senior division was Ty Macdonald, first, Morton County.
