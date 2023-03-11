DECA achievement
Century High School DECA members Zac Brackin placed first in automotive services marketing at the state competition; TJ Olson, placed second in personal financial literacy; Sid Olmsted, fourth, quick serve restaurant management; and Abby Klein, fourth, food marketing.
Jackson Guthmiller has been elected North Dakota State vice president.
DECA is a student organization for business and marketing students that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for college and careers.
