Report Card - June 5, 2021

4-H archery winners
Freestyle and barebow archery teams from Morton County earned first-place awards in the 4-H state archery match at the North Dakota 4-H Camp near Washburn.
Senior freestyle archers were required to participate in 3-D, World Federation field archery and a half-field round of National Federation Archery Association archery. Based on the individuals’ cumulative scores from the three events, the top four archers will advance to the 2022 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.
The 3-D archery event consisted of barebow and freestyle divisions. Participants scored 30 3-D animal targets at unknown distances, with one arrow shot at each, for a complete round and a total of 300 points. The senior field archery competition was shot at eight targets with a maximum 50-yard marked distances. The total score for field archery was 160 points.
The World Federation field archery course had four shooting distances marked from 30 to 60 meters, with a total score of 400 points. Beginner and junior archers participated in 3-D with an option to compete in the World Federation archery contest.
The area senior freestyle national team members to represent North Dakota included Bennett Schuler, Morton County, 742 points; and Kendra Boehm, Morton County, 727 points.
The top senior freestyle team members were Bennett Schuler, Kendra Boehm and Kaleb Johnson from Morton County.
The junior freestyle division team from Morton County placed first in the 3-D competition. Members are Hatley Hetleved, Landon Mosset, Ellie Bargmann and Zoe Peterson. Individual winners included Hetleved, first, 238 points; and Mosset, second, 234 points.
The Morton County team of Haidyn Mosset, Landon Wimer, Brandon Kunz and Makenzie Vogel placed first in beginner freestyle. Individual winners included Mosset, first, 190 points; and Wimer, third, 162 points.
The masters division consists of senior-age youth who already have qualified or attended a national competition. The area winner in this division included Shianne Boehm, third, Morton County, 746 points.
Area students selected
David Bettenhausen, Braden Ficklin, Kiara Irizarry, Mackenzie Johnson and Lydia Wolfe were among six chosen by the Bismarck Larks Baseball team as 2021 STEM All Star students of the year.
Bettenhausen is a fourth-grader at Myhre Elementary School. Irizarry and Wolfe are seventh-graders at Mandan Middle School. Ficklin is a eighth-grader at Mandan Middle School. Johnson is a senior at Century High School.
Writing winners
Three fifth-graders were winners in a writing contest on the topic of “What Freedom Means to Me” while studying the Declaration of Independence.
Ella Martin, Sunrise Elementary, won first place, Harper Entzel, Sunrise Elementary, second and Eva Russon, Liberty Elementary, third.
The contest was sponsored by the Bismarck Sertoma Club.
P.E.O. scholarship
Micah Schlittenhardt, a 2021 graduate of Legacy High School, received the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year.
Schlittenhardt is the daughter of Melanie and Dusty Schlittenhardt, Bismarck, and will attend the University of Mary where she plans to study philosophy and Catholic studies.
The scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success.