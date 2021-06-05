Report Card - June 5, 2021

4-H archery winners

Freestyle and barebow archery teams from Morton County earned first-place awards in the 4-H state archery match at the North Dakota 4-H Camp near Washburn.

Senior freestyle archers were required to participate in 3-D, World Federation field archery and a half-field round of National Federation Archery Association archery. Based on the individuals’ cumulative scores from the three events, the top four archers will advance to the 2022 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The 3-D archery event consisted of barebow and freestyle divisions. Participants scored 30 3-D animal targets at unknown distances, with one arrow shot at each, for a complete round and a total of 300 points. The senior field archery competition was shot at eight targets with a maximum 50-yard marked distances. The total score for field archery was 160 points.

The World Federation field archery course had four shooting distances marked from 30 to 60 meters, with a total score of 400 points. Beginner and junior archers participated in 3-D with an option to compete in the World Federation archery contest.