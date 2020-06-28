Report Card - June 28, 2020

Local students awarded
North Dakota Dollars for Scholars awarded a total of $86,250 to 82 students across North Dakota. Among those awarded were area students from Bismarck.
Madison Baumgartner and Abbie Morlock of St. Mary’s Central High School each received a $1,000 James A. Guy Memorial Scholarship.
Tessa Huck of St. Mary’s Central High School, Erin Barnhardt and Caylie Graeber of Century High School, and Taylor Toso of Legacy High School each received a $1,000 Returning Student and Graduate Student Scholarship.
Katherine Ely of Century High School received a $1,000 James A. Guy Memorial Scholarship.
Morgan Gietzen of Century High School received a $1,000 North Dakota Chiropractic Association Scholarship.
Christian Walth of Bismarck High School received a $1,250 Brad & Julie Burgum Community Service Scholarship.
Rylee Hermanson of Bismarck received a $1,000 TechND Scholarship.
Americanism program winners announced
The following students from area schools were selected as winners in this year’s AMVETS Americanism program. Winners were awarded for placing in the poster and essay contests.
Bismarck -- Breckyn Deeter, Stella Mathern, Londyn Schmit and Isaak Mitzel
Mandan -- Ella Larson, Roselee Cunningham and Adalyn Staiger.
Schumacher awarded scholarship
Courtney Schumacher, Bismarck, has been awarded a scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year and will join a group of 50 American high school students, facilitated by ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, who will live with a host family and attend high school in Germany for one academic semester.
During the program, Schumacher will also have the opportunity to meet with both U.S. Congressional representatives and German Bundestag members.
"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!