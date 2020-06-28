Report Card - June 28, 2020

The following students from area schools were selected as winners in this year’s AMVETS Americanism program. Winners were awarded for placing in the poster and essay contests.

Bismarck -- Breckyn Deeter, Stella Mathern, Londyn Schmit and Isaak Mitzel

Mandan -- Ella Larson, Roselee Cunningham and Adalyn Staiger.

Schumacher awarded scholarship

Courtney Schumacher, Bismarck, has been awarded a scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year and will join a group of 50 American high school students, facilitated by ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, who will live with a host family and attend high school in Germany for one academic semester.

During the program, Schumacher will also have the opportunity to meet with both U.S. Congressional representatives and German Bundestag members.

"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.

