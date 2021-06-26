Report Card - June 26, 2021

N.D. Boys State
North Dakota Boys State was held June 13-18 on the North Dakota State College of Science campus in Wahpeton.
The session sponsored by the American Legion brought together 70 North Dakota participants between their junior and senior years in high school for activities related to city and county government functions, disaster simulation exercises and the publication of a daily newspaper.
Area participants, their schools and sponsors included William Dobrzelecki, Century High School, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Program; Zachary Erickson, Century, Bismarck Aerie #2237 Fraternal Order of Eagles; Carsten Irgens, Century, American Legion Post 1; Zachary Jeffers, Century, AMVETS Post #9; Joseph LaDuke, Century, American Legion Post 1; Nicholas Meyers, Legacy High School, American Legion Post 1; Adam Vasichek, Bismarck High School, American Legion Post 1; Remington Richardson, Bismarck High, American Legion Post 1; and Dawson Holle, Mandan High School.