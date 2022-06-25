Report Card - June 25, 2022

Americanism program winners announced

The following students were selected as local and state winners in this year’s Americanism program. Winners were awarded for placing in the poster and essay contests.

Local winners who placed at the state level include Quinn Beese, St. Anne, first place; Catherine Hanson, St. Anne, second place; and Merit Kambeitz, Rita Murphy, first place. AMVETS Post #9 winners include Quinn Beese, first place; Catherine Hansen, third place. Merit Kambeitz, second place; Fernando Perez-Goter, St. Anne, third place; Ivy Mertz, Cathedral, first place; Trevor Voigt, Cathedral, second place.

Students who placed first at the state level will move on to the national competition.

N.D. Boys State

North Dakota Boys State was held June 12-17 on the North Dakota State College of Science campus in Wahpeton.

The session sponsored by the American Legion brought together 59 North Dakota participants between their junior and senior years in high school for activities related to city and county government functions, disaster simulation exercises and the publication of a daily newspaper.

Area participants included Logan Schaaf, Almont; John Dahmen, Bismarck; and Joseph Richter, Flasher.

