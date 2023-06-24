Athletes achieve

Mandan High School student athletes earned the distinction of Academic All-Conference for the WDA spring sports season.

Baseball: Owen Brinks, Dylan Geiger, Seth Gerhardt, Dylan Gierke, Gage Miller, Tate Olson, Carson Ressler, Hudsen Sheldon.

Boys golf: Jayce Johnson, Dominic Kautzmann.

Boys track and field: Trinity Anderson, Jacob Bauman, Andrew Bierman, John Bugbee, Ian Butman, Thomas Catalano, Omar Foley, Gavin Fry, Tate Geiger, Dominck Giggee, Tayton Giggee, Casper Holkup, Holden Howard, Jayce Johnson, Leif Lahtinen, Alec Martel, Rustin Medenwald, Trevor Miller, Riley Neibauer, Paxton Ohlhauser, Isaac Peterchuk, Ryder Piehl, Wyatt Piehl, Samuel Pierce, Mygel Porter, Brody Savageau, Zach Schanandore, Hudsen Sheldon, Michael Storsved, Tristan Ulmer.

Girls soccer: Kate Beckler, Hannah Forderer, Gabriele Frohlich, Madison Frohlich, Maggie Frohlich, Jennifer Hanson, Kaylee Hanson, Aubrey Heck, Sarah Helderop, Madison Hertz, Rachel Hertz, Rylie Kalberer, Abby Landeis, Addison McLeish, Trinn Nybakken, Kylie Thompson, Kamryn Wiese.

Girls tennis: Taylor Adamski, Noelle DeRosier, Audrey Duppong, Allie Ereth, Sophia Felderman, Sydney Heinert, Lauren Katzung, MaKenna Meschke, Brittyn Mettler, Ellie Thomsen, Lilly Thomsen.

Girls track and field: Alex Arnegard, Anna Bendish, Kayla Corbin, Acey Elkins, Cami Frey, Reagan Grubb, Harper Harris, Sydney Heinert, Kambri Jensen-Thilmony, Jelani Jones, Maggie Kleinknecht, Sylvie Lahtinen, Ellie Landeis, Hailey Markel, Whitney McGee, Ashley Mosset, Cassidy Mosset, Cera Mullikin, Tayah Myhre, Breann Radke, Stray Ressler, Alexis Ritzman, Madi Schwind, Marabell Seibel, Olivia Seibel, Sundriana Shane, Mya Sheldon, Josslyn Storms, Camryn Ulmer, Vanessa Vogel, Journey Wetzel, Jayden Wiest, Talyia Woods.

Girls softball: Taylor Arnegard, Shayla Bechtel, Grace Bugbee, Lilly Giggee, Savannah Gustavsson, Hope Hanson, Isabella Maliske, Makenzie Miller, Jenna Wandler.

Students named WDA Academic All-Conference must be on a varsity team in a sport sanctioned by the North Dakota High School Activities Association and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA for the grading period.

The following Mandan Braves spring sports teams earned the NDHSAA Team Scholar Award for a composite GPA of 3.2 or better for the current grading period: baseball, boys track and field, boys golf, girls track and field, girls soccer, tennis and softball.

N.D. Boys State

North Dakota Boys State was held June 11-16 on the North Dakota State College of Science campus in Wahpeton.

The session sponsored by the American Legion brought together 49 North Dakota participants between their junior and senior years in high school for activities related to city and county government functions, disaster simulation exercises and the publication of a daily newspaper.

Area participants included Alexander Ternes, Baldwin, and Augustus Jensen, Flasher.