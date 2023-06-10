Scholarship recipient

Ella Strutz, a senior at Shiloh Christian School, has been named a 2023 recipient of the Jeff Burgess Memorial Scholarship Award from the Lignite Energy Council.

Strutz will pursue a degree in music therapy from Arizona State University and intends to return to North Dakota and start her own practice.

The scholarship was established by the Lignite Energy Council following the death of Jeff Burgess in 2009. Burgess was the director of research and development for the Lignite Energy Council at the time of his death. He was a graduate of both Bismarck High School and North Dakota State University.