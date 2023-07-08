Science Camp attendee
Theresa Horning, Bismarck, has attended the 2023 National Youth Science Camp near Bartow, West Virginia.
The Bismarck High School graduate joined nearly 100 delegates at the camp and she was selected for excellence in STEM and overall education, extracurricular activities, community service and her potential for future achievements and leadership.
Established in 1963, the National Youth Science Camp is a residential science education program for young science, technology, engineering and math enthusiasts the summer after they graduate from high school.
