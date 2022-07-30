Report Card - July 30, 2022

Century student inducted

Jaxson Walz, of Century High School, has been inducted as a member of the National Society of High School Scholars for superior academic achievement.

Student Cabinet

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced that 25 North Dakota young people have been named to her Superintendent’s Student Cabinet, whose members offer opinions and advice to strengthen the state's K-12 education system.

Members are appointed to serve for 22 months.

Area members of the new Cabinet are Verona Wolf, Miller Elementary School, Bismarck; and Emilie Hessinger, St. Mary’s Academy, Bismarck.

4-H shotgun winners

North Dakota’s 4-H shooting sports shotgun team from Morton County placed 18th at the 2022 4-H National Championships held June 26-July 1 in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Team members were Halle Dunlop, Will Gebhardt, Kylie Thompson and Jacob Schirado.

The shotgun events included trap, skeet and sporting clays. Participants earned individual and team awards for the top 10 placings in the discipline for each day and overall match awards.

Overall individual awards for shotgun were Gebhardt, 42nd; Dunlop, 74th; Thompson, 89th; Schirado, 103rd. The team placed 23rd in sporting clays and individual placements were Gebhardt, 47th (score 69/100); Dunlop, 87th (score 57/100); Schirado, 107th (score 50/100); Thompson, 108th (score 49/100). The team finished 18th in skeet and individual placements were Gebhardt, 55th (score 84/100); Dunlop, 59th (score 82/100); Thompson, 92nd (score 71/100); Schirado, 108th (score 62/100). The team finished 12th in trap and individual placements were Thompson, 24th (score 91/100); Gebhardt, 29th (score 90/100); Dunlop, 66th (score 84/100); Schirado, 71st (score 83/100).