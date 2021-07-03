Report Card - July 3, 2021

Student Art Fair awards

Twelve Bismarck-Mandan students earned awards in The Capital Gallery’s first Student Art Fair, with People’s Choice honors going to Ava Abryzo, Century High School.

Most Promising Young Artist winner was Iliyana Schevchenko, Legacy High School. Abryzo's work also was awarded Most Evocative and Schevchenko was recognized as Most Inspiring. Other awards given at a June 23 reception include:

Mintong Li, Shiloh Christian School, Most Whimsical; Abby Balkowitsch, St. Mary’s Central High School, Most Colorful; Emma Wiedrich, Legacy High School, Most Dramatic; Payton Sick, Legacy High School, Most Mesmerizing; Hailey Jo Feigert, Legacy High School, Most Healing; Ava Boyer, Bismarck High School, Most Unforgettable; Riley Beth Hill, Legacy High School, Most Mysterious; Elizabeth Fuehrer, home-school, Most Imaginative; McKenzie Balzer, Bismarck High School, Most Caring; Ryan Quinn Stapleton, Century High School, Most Innovative.

Awards were presented by Dave and Alicia Leingang of Carden Custom Framing, partners in the exhibition.

