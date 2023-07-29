Two attend national program

Lauren Beck and Marjorie Rue, Bismarck, represented North Dakota at the American Legion Auxiliary’s Girls Nation in Washington, D.C., July 22-29.

The weeklong program shapes future leaders through hands-on experiences in government and public service.

4-H shooting sports winners

North Dakota's 4-H shooting sports archery team placed third and the shotgun team placed 14th at the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Area team members from Morton County were Bennet Schuler, Hatley Hetletved, Kadin Beneke, Josh Entzel, Jack Gebhardt and Kaden Schafer.

In the individual standings, Schuler finished in third place overall and was national field archery champion. Beneke placed 14th, Hetletvedt 36th, Entzel 49th, Schafer 66th and Gebhardt 81st.

The archery team placed sixth in Federation Internationale de Tir a l’Arc archery and the shotgun team placed 15th in sporting clays. Individual placements were Entzel, 29th; Gebhardt, 86th; Schafer, 93rd. The archery team placed first in field archery. Individual placements were Schuler, national champion; Beneke, 14th; Hetletved, 15th. The shotgun team finished 14th in skeet. Individual placements were Entzel, 49th; Schafer, 73rd; Gebhardt, 84th. The archery team placed third in 3-D archery. Individual placements were Schuler, fifth; Beneke, 10th; Hetletved, 46th. The shotgun team finished eighth in trap. Individual placements were Schafer, 10th; Gebhardt, 58th; Entzel, 112th.