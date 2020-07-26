Report Card - July 26, 2020
REPORT CARD

Report Card - July 26, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Student named youth ambassador

Madeline Erickson, Bismarck, was recognized nationally for her leadership in fighting big tobacco. Named Youth and Young Adult Ambassador by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, this student advocates for the end of tobacco use in her community.

"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.  

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News