Report Card - July 26, 2020

Student named youth ambassador
Madeline Erickson, Bismarck, was recognized nationally for her leadership in fighting big tobacco. Named Youth and Young Adult Ambassador by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, this student advocates for the end of tobacco use in her community.
"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.
