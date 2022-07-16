 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report Card - July 16, 2022

  • 0

National SkillsUSA

Three 2021 Bismarck Public School graduates went to Atlanta, Georgia, for the National SkillsUSA competition June 21-23.

Bennett Vatnsdal, Bismarck Public Schools Career Academy, took second place in mobile electronics. Vatnsdal plans to attend Bismarck State College for electronics. 

Ethan Thompson, Century High School, took sixth place in electronics technology and James Agnew, Legacy High School, ranked in the top 10 for automotive service technology.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News