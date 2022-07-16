Report Card - July 16, 2022

National SkillsUSA
Three 2021 Bismarck Public School graduates went to Atlanta, Georgia, for the National SkillsUSA competition June 21-23.
Bennett Vatnsdal, Bismarck Public Schools Career Academy, took second place in mobile electronics. Vatnsdal plans to attend Bismarck State College for electronics.
Ethan Thompson, Century High School, took sixth place in electronics technology and James Agnew, Legacy High School, ranked in the top 10 for automotive service technology.
