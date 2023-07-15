Area students achieve
The following area dual credit and early entry students have been named to the president's honor roll at Bismarck State College for the spring 2023 semester.
Dual credit/early entry students are high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who take college courses meeting high school graduation requirements and receiving college credit at the same time.
An asterisk designates a 4.00 GPA.
Baldwin -- Patrick Conoly.*
Bismarck -- Abigail Ahlgren,* Jake Bergquist, Jessica Botsford,* Emily Curren,* Ellie Deede,* Hudson Eggie,* Macie Grendahl,* Delaney Honeyman, Emma Horner,* Jacob Falcon,* Kaylee Johnson,* Brady Korsmo,* Faith Magstadt,* Hannah McIntyre,* Zoe Nelson, Gavyn Nygren,* Nathan Pegors,* Josh Pfaff, Laurentiu Punga, Brayden Ruff,* Marjorie Rue,* Colton Ruud, Gryffen Sailer, Brooklyn Sand,* Aspen Schroeder, Kale Schultz,* Halle Severson,* Gannon Swanson, Jenica Twete,* Bryce Vatnsdal.*
