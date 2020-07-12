Report Card - July 12, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local student qualifies for rodeo

Caydon Roshau, Bismarck, has earned a position at the North Dakota National High School rodeo team. He is a senior at Legacy High School.

Roshau will travel with fellow teammates to Guthrie, Okla., July 17-23 to compete at the 72nd annual National High School Finals Rodeo in the steer wrestling, team roping, calf roping and cow cutting competitions.

Live broadcasts of each performance will air online at www.RidePass.com.

"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.

