Report Card - July 10, 2021
Report Card - July 10, 2021

SkillsUSA medalist

Riley Martin, a student at Bismarck Public Schools Career Academy, was awarded the silver medal in Mobile Electronics Installation at the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships. 

Space Camp graduate 

Jilian Quale, a seventh grade student at Wachter Middle School, attended Aviation Challenge Mach II at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. 

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving. 

