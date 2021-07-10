Report Card - July 10, 2021

SkillsUSA medalist
Riley Martin, a student at Bismarck Public Schools Career Academy, was awarded the silver medal in Mobile Electronics Installation at the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships.
Space Camp graduate
Jilian Quale, a seventh grade student at Wachter Middle School, attended Aviation Challenge Mach II at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
