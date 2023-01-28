Report Card - Jan. 28, 2023

Solo in orchestra

Bohlen will be featured at "A Story to Tell," the symphony's family concert. The performance is at 3 p.m. in the Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at Minot State University.

Bohlen, a homeschooled senior, takes music classes at Legacy High school where she is the concertmaster of the LHS Chamber Orchestra. She has been featured as soloist with the Bismarck Mandan Youth Symphony Orchestra and received the Outstanding Performance Award at the ND State Music Solo and Ensemble Festival. Bohlen also plays as section violinist, serves as concertmaster in the Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra and plans to study violin performance after graduation.