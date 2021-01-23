Report Card - Jan. 23, 2021

Gold Key winners

The following area students have been recognized as 2021 Scholastic Art and Writing Award Gold Key winners in writing or art by The Red River Valley Writing Project at North Dakota State University and Plains Art Museum.

Critical Essay: Luke Larson, Bismarck.

Poetry (Grades 7-9): Tirzahh McGill, Bismarck.

Short Story (Grades 7-9): Annika Gaebe, Bismarck.

Short Story (Grades 10-12): Hannah Buee and Olivia Data, both of Bismarck.

Art Portfolio and Digital Art: Eleanor Berg, Bismarck.

Painting: Abigail Meier, Bismarck.

All Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention award-winning works will be on display at the Plains Art Museum’s Starion Gallery from Feb. 2 through March 15.

Gold Key winners are forwarded to New York City for national adjudication and will be announced March 17.

A complete list of the regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards recipients is available online at artandwriting.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0