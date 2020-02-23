Report Card - Feb. 23, 2020

Mandan Saddle Club members honored

The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club honored member contestants for 2019 season achievements at a celebration held Jan. 25 at the Eagles Club, Mandan. Awards are based on points earned at three rodeos held between June and August.

Caydon Roshau, Bismarck and Colton Berreth, Mandan, were open division winners.

Lane Erickson, Bismarck, was honored with the Buddy Kahl Memorial Traveling "Beginner Persistent Rider" trophy. The trophy is presented to the beginner contestant who earns the most points during the season, yet who did not win an all-around award at a rodeo.

Pete Maher received the Becky Fisher Memorial Traveling Trophy as the contestant who earned the most points in timed and game events.

Students participate in National Geographic Bee

Bismarck Public Schools have completed the school rounds of the National Geographic Bee. School winners move on to state competition. The following schools participated in school bees:

Centennial: winner Kian Frey, fifth grade; runner-up Jack Pfliger, fifth grade.