Report Card - Feb. 23, 2020

Mandan Saddle Club members honored
The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club honored member contestants for 2019 season achievements at a celebration held Jan. 25 at the Eagles Club, Mandan. Awards are based on points earned at three rodeos held between June and August.
Caydon Roshau, Bismarck and Colton Berreth, Mandan, were open division winners.
Lane Erickson, Bismarck, was honored with the Buddy Kahl Memorial Traveling "Beginner Persistent Rider" trophy. The trophy is presented to the beginner contestant who earns the most points during the season, yet who did not win an all-around award at a rodeo.
Pete Maher received the Becky Fisher Memorial Traveling Trophy as the contestant who earned the most points in timed and game events.
Students participate in National Geographic Bee
Bismarck Public Schools have completed the school rounds of the National Geographic Bee. School winners move on to state competition. The following schools participated in school bees:
Centennial: winner Kian Frey, fifth grade; runner-up Jack Pfliger, fifth grade.
Grimsrud: winner Benson Ingold, fourth grade; runner-up Dylan Ferrie, fourth grade; third place, Sophie Anderson, fourth grade.
Highland Acres: winner Sudhan Grinolds, fourth grade; runner-up Sarah Jones, fifth grade.
Liberty: winner Sofia Augustadt, fifth grade; runner-up Mady Staloch, fifth grade; third place, Ella Dietrich, fifth grade.
Lincoln: winner Ryan Mullally, fifth grade; runner-up Cady Malmedal, fifth grade; third place, Sophia Schneider, fourth grade.
Miller: winner Mya Ystaas, fourth grade; runner-up Bridger Roecker, fourth grade; third place, Owen Brousseau, fourth grade.
Murphy: winner Tyler Krukenberg, fifth grade; runner-up Nathan Farley, fifth grade; third place, Breckyn Wurtz, fifth grade.
Myhre: winner Christopher Ficek, fourth grade; runner-up Morgan Murray, fourth grade; third place, Isabella Lovato, fourth grade.
Northridge: winner Jace Brannan-Jorgenson, fifth grade; runner-up Kristian Otterness, fifth grade; third place, Aston Hatten, fifth grade.
Pioneer: winner Hunter Carlson, fifth grade; runner-up Aliya Marchus, fifth grade.
Prairie Rose: winner Grace Neumann, fifth grade; runner-up Cole Lardy, fourth grade; third place, Oliver Krein, fifth grade.
Roosevelt: winner Ben Gitter, fifth grade; runner-up Ella Horner, fifth grade.
Solheim: winner Zachary Tschosik, fifth grade; runner-up Seth Peterson, fifth grade; third place, Cale Ackerman, fifth grade.
Sunrise: winner Ava Nysether, fifth grade; runner-up Brennen Eider, fifth grade; third place, Mason Meyer, fifth grade.
Will-Moore: winner Sienna Huber, fifth grade; runner-up Arlene Cruz, fourth grade; third place, Cooper Johnson, fourth grade.
Horizon: winner Luke Larson, seventh grade; runner-up Danielle Schill, seventh grade; third place, Jillian Lemer, sixth grade.
Simle Middle School: winner Alex Treasure, eighth grade; runner-up Reed Hoffer, sixth grade; third place, Logan Donat, sixth grade.
Wachter Middle School: winner Hayden Posey, eighth grade; runner-up Chase Imhoff, seventh grade; third place, Kyler Loraas, sixth grade.
National Merit Scholar Finalists named
Five Bismarck Public School students have been recognized as 2020 National Merit Scholar Finalists. They are Leah Bandy, Makenna Cavanagh, and Alexander Heiser II from Century High School; Sean Joyce, Legacy High School; and Gabrielle Belanger, Bismarck High.
