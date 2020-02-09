Report Card - Feb. 9, 2020

Band director honored

Chris Dasovick, director of bands at Century High School, has been named 2020 Educator of the Year by the North Dakota Music Educators Association.

The recipient must have taught for at least 10 years, have demonstrated excellence in education by the success of students in performing skills and musical achievement, and have demonstrated commitment to music education and the arts through outside participation in local, state, regional or national music activities.

The award presentation will be held at the NDMEA convention in March.

Burleigh mathletes place

Forty-six student mathletes from six area middle schools competed in the 2020 Burleigh County Regional Math Counts Competition. The top three teams were from Horizon Middle School, first place; Wachter Middle School, second place; and St. Mary’s Academy, third place.

Top individuals in the written portion of the competition were Kevin Jia, first place, Horizon Middle School; Nick Schlinger, second place, Horizon Middle School; Gabe Hanson, third place, Wachter Middle School; Grace Haider, fourth place, Wachter Middle School.