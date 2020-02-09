Report Card - Feb. 9, 2020

Band director honored
Chris Dasovick, director of bands at Century High School, has been named 2020 Educator of the Year by the North Dakota Music Educators Association.
The recipient must have taught for at least 10 years, have demonstrated excellence in education by the success of students in performing skills and musical achievement, and have demonstrated commitment to music education and the arts through outside participation in local, state, regional or national music activities.
The award presentation will be held at the NDMEA convention in March.
Burleigh mathletes place
Forty-six student mathletes from six area middle schools competed in the 2020 Burleigh County Regional Math Counts Competition. The top three teams were from Horizon Middle School, first place; Wachter Middle School, second place; and St. Mary’s Academy, third place.
Top individuals in the written portion of the competition were Kevin Jia, first place, Horizon Middle School; Nick Schlinger, second place, Horizon Middle School; Gabe Hanson, third place, Wachter Middle School; Grace Haider, fourth place, Wachter Middle School.
The top eight mathletes compete in a lightning round. The top three in the lightning round were Gabe Hanson, Grace Haider and Kevin Jia.
Century students selected
The following Century High School band students have been selected to one of the 2020 North Dakota All-State music ensembles and choirs.
Band: Isaac Anderson, Janessa Anderson, Leah Bandy, Eric Bender, Chance Bowlinger, Daniel Buol, Caroline Cady, Gabe Elhardt, Jordan Griffin, Keezhan Hamasoor, Joseph Heiser, Ryan Keup, Ashlynn Mitzel, Jacob Nistler, Aili Osmond, Terrence San Gabriel, Faith Smithers, Elise Smokey, Konnor Stordalen, Chase Thorenson, Nick Vadnais, and Derek Wolf.
Orchestra (wind/percussion section): Griffin House and Maren Schettler.
Alternates: Mason Moralez and Turner Polk.
Treble Choir: Rylie Harris and Anja Fritz.
Mixed Choir: Emily Russon, Maigan Wilmes, Megan Hubley, Samantha Stordalen, Laura DeGraw, Lillian Kielhack, Grace Miller, Isaiah Pajimula, and Duncan Tufte.
Jazz Choir: Ava Pfiefer, Nate Kratz, and Ben Cleary.
Century students win regional competition
Century High School students won their regional competition for the 2020 National Science Bowl and will compete in the National Science Bowl National Finals this spring in Washington, D.C.
Century student awarded
Sean Brynjolfson, son of Cheri and John Brynjolfson, has been awarded the Belle Mehus Scholarship by the Bismarck-Mandan Thursday Music Club.
Brynjolfson is a junior at Century High School and studies piano with David Poffenberger.
Two named top youth volunteers
Micah Schlittenhardt and Alexis Thompson, both of Bismarck, were named North Dakota's top two youth volunteers of 2020 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.
They will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion, and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C., with the top two honorees from each state and the District of Columbia where 10 students will be named America's top youth volunteers of 2020.
BPS seniors nominated
Sixteen of the 64 North Dakota high school seniors nominated for Presidential Scholar honors are from Bismarck Public Schools. Students were chosen from 24 schools in the state. One female and one male will be named in May as North Dakota’s two Presidential Scholars and receive an expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in June.
Students were selected based on their scores on ACT or SAT college entrance exams, a nine-page application about their special talents, jobs, and community activities as well as an essay describing family characteristics, creative work, significant community contributions, and how they have responded to a challenge or mistake.
Bismarck High: Gabrielle C. Belanger.
Century High: Leah J. Bandy, Ethan N. Berger, Wyatt Birst, Makenna D. Cavanagh, Kira R. Eliason, Alexander M. Heiser, Madelyn House, Srikrishna B. Kandooru, Ke Lin, Jacob E. Lundstrom, Avery C. Meyhoff, Maren H. Schettler and Ellie Zentner.
Legacy High: Cody L. Goehring and Sean Joyce.
