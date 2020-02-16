Report Card - Feb. 16, 2020

A total of 26 students from Flasher, Glen Ullin, Hebron, Mandan Middle School and Sweet Briar competed. The students participated in a 500-word written test along with 10 vocabulary words that was used to determine the eight finalists for the oral round.

Bismarck Public Schools teams took home several trophies at the recent North Dakota Association of Dance and Drill competition.

Bismarck High Demonettes won winner in Kick and Pom for the third year in a row at state. They also received runner-up in Jazz and third in Hip Hop and won the academic award. The Demonettes junior varsity team also had three placements: third in Pom and fourth in both Kick and Jazz.

The Legacy Saberettes Varsity placed fifth in jazz and the Junior Varsity placed third in kick and jazz.

The Century Centahnas junior varsity team placed fourth in Pom; junior varsity and varsity teams both won the Team Scholar award for having a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

In the middle school division, Simle Sparteens placed second at state; Wachter Danzadors placed third, and Horizon Adajios took fourth place. Simle’s head coach Vanessa Lange received the NDADD Coach of the Year from her past dance coach Kyle Regynski.