Report Card - Feb. 16, 2020

Morton mathletes advance to state
The math team consisting of Wyatt Landeis, Brett Hoffman, Isaac Muth, and Anna Bendish from Glen Ullin School placed first in the 2020 Morton County MathCounts competition and will represent the county at the State MathCounts in March.
The Hebron School team placed second and Mandan Middle School came in third in the team competition.
Students also competed as individuals and Eli Gietzen from Flasher placed first; Nate McHugh from Sweet Briar School was second; Kolbe Collins from Christ the King was third; and Leelyn Desiletz from Mandan Middle School placed fourth. Students from Mandan Middle, Christ the King , Flasher, Glen Ullin, Hebron and Sweet Briar fielded teams for the event. A total of 35 students competed for team and individual awards.
Morton students place at county bee
Elana Peterson, a seventh-grader from Hebron, correctly spelled “deodorant” to become the 2020 Morton County Spelling Bee Champion.
Finishing second was Dylynn Schwind, an eighth-grader from Mandan Middle School. Eli Gietzen, an eighth-grader from Glen Ullin, and Jaxson Voegele, a sixth-grader from Glen Ullin, finished third and fourth.
A total of 26 students from Flasher, Glen Ullin, Hebron, Mandan Middle School and Sweet Briar competed. The students participated in a 500-word written test along with 10 vocabulary words that was used to determine the eight finalists for the oral round.
Dance and drill teams place
You have free articles remaining.
Bismarck Public Schools teams took home several trophies at the recent North Dakota Association of Dance and Drill competition.
Bismarck High Demonettes won winner in Kick and Pom for the third year in a row at state. They also received runner-up in Jazz and third in Hip Hop and won the academic award. The Demonettes junior varsity team also had three placements: third in Pom and fourth in both Kick and Jazz.
The Legacy Saberettes Varsity placed fifth in jazz and the Junior Varsity placed third in kick and jazz.
The Century Centahnas junior varsity team placed fourth in Pom; junior varsity and varsity teams both won the Team Scholar award for having a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.
In the middle school division, Simle Sparteens placed second at state; Wachter Danzadors placed third, and Horizon Adajios took fourth place. Simle’s head coach Vanessa Lange received the NDADD Coach of the Year from her past dance coach Kyle Regynski.
Horizon robotics team awarded
Horizon Middle School’s Robotic Team, coached by science teacher Arin Casavant, placed first in gracious professionalism at the First Lego League North Dakota Championship Tournament in Grand Forks. This is one of the highest honors a team can get, besides winning grand champion and moving to nationals. Gracious professionalism encourages high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others and respects individuals and the community.
Bismarck High senior wins poetry contest
Tatelyn Houle has been named the winner of Bismarck High School’s Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest.
She will advance to the state contest Feb. 24 in Bismarck. State champions will receive $500 for their schools, $200 for themselves, and an expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national contest in April.
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program presented in partnership with the North Dakota Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition.
"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.