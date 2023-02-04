Poetry Out Loud winner

Tara Schneider, of Bismarck High School in Bismarck, has won her school-level contest of the Poetry Out Loud National Recitation Contest.

Schneider will advance to the state contest set for Feb. 27 at the North Dakota State Heritage Center.

Success in debates

Bismarck Public Schools middle and high school students attended the West Fargo Sheyenne High School Debate tournament held Jan. 21 and the Horace High School Debate tournament held Jan. 28 in Fargo.

Eleven North Dakota schools participated in four debate events at the West Fargo Sheyenne tournament. In Division II for Public Forum debate, Century High students Capin Wardner and Trent Hamilton placed second; August Phillips and Haley Mezger first and both teams went undefeated; Legacy High School students Olivia Grote and Anna LeMoine took fourth. In Division II Lincoln-Douglas debate Horizon Middle School student Maddux Bryhn placed ninth.

At the Horace tournament, a total of 108 competitors from 11 schools participated in four debate events. In Division II for Public Forum debate, Century High students Sara Anderson and Olivia Seibel placed third; August Phillips and Haley Mezger fifth; and Legacy High School's Ella Christensen and Mariam Keita. In Division II Lincoln-Douglas debate, Horizon Middle School student Ian Combs placed 11th.