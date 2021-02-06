Report Card - Feb. 23, 2020 (copy)

Mandan Saddle Club members honored, elected

The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club honored member contestants for 2020 season achievements at a celebration held Jan. 23 at the Eagles Club, Mandan. Awards are based on points earned at three rodeos held between June and September.

Morgan McDowall, Bismarck, and Brenna Schock, Mandan, were senior division winners. Kenneth Hagen, Mandan, Hadly Erickson, Almont and Teigen Earsley, Baldwin, were open division winners. Briar Ross, Bismarck, was a beginner division winner and honored with the Buddy Kahl Memorial Traveling "Beginner Persistent Rider" Trophy. The trophy is presented to the beginner contestant who earns the most points during the season, yet who did not win an all-around award at a rodeo.

John Schaffner, Bismarck, received the club's traveling Dedication Award for his volunteerism serving as arena director.