Report Card - Feb. 20, 2021

Poetry Out Loud winners

They will advance to the state-level contest by submitting videos of three memorized poems selected from the official POPL anthology.

A presentation featuring the top five finalists, and announcement of the new State POL Champion, will be shared statewide through social media and online March 10. Each champion at the state level will receive $200 and an opportunity to compete virtually for the 2021 POL National Finals. The school of the state champion will receive $500 for the purchase of poetry materials.