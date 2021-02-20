 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report Card - Feb. 20, 2021
REPORT CARD

Report Card - Feb. 20, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Poetry Out Loud winners

Maya Archuleta, Legacy High School; Gabrielle Gannon, Bismarck High School; Skylar Longtin, Dakota Adventist Academy; and Soraida Pichardo, St. Mary's Central High School, have won their school-level contest of the Poetry Out Loud National Recitation Contest.

They will advance to the state-level contest by submitting videos of three memorized poems selected from the official POPL anthology.

A presentation featuring the top five finalists, and announcement of the new State POL Champion, will be shared statewide through social media and online March 10. Each champion at the state level will receive $200 and an opportunity to compete virtually for the 2021 POL National Finals. The school of the state champion will receive $500 for the purchase of poetry materials.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News