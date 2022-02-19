Report Card - Feb. 19, 2022

Music Club awards two

Sophia Klee and Kobey Jia have been awarded the Greg Slag Scholarship and Belle Mehus Scholarship by the Bismarck-Mandan Thursday Music Club.

Klee, daughter of Todd and Shana Klee, is a senior at St. Mary’s Central High School and studies bassoon with Russell Peterson.

Jia, son of son of Hongchen Jia and Ping Lin, is a sophomore at Century High School and studies piano with David Poffenberger.

Oratorical winner

Eva Rykowsky placed second at the North Dakota American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program held in Bismarck. Rykowsky, a junior at St. Mary's Central High School, also received $925 in scholarships.

"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.

