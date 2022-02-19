 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REPORT CARD

Report Card - Feb. 19, 2022

  • 0

Music Club awards two 

Sophia Klee and Kobey Jia have been awarded the Greg Slag Scholarship and Belle Mehus Scholarship by the Bismarck-Mandan Thursday Music Club.

Klee, daughter of Todd and Shana Klee, is a senior at St. Mary’s Central High School and studies bassoon with Russell Peterson.

Jia, son of son of Hongchen Jia and Ping Lin, is a sophomore at Century High School and studies piano with David Poffenberger.

Oratorical winner

Eva Rykowsky placed second at the North Dakota American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program held in Bismarck. Rykowsky, a junior at St. Mary's Central High School, also received $925 in scholarships.

"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 49: Could the home equity line of credit make a comeback?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News