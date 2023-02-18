Writing, art winners

Students have been recognized as 2023 Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Award winners in writing or art by The Red River Valley Writing Project at North Dakota State University and Plains Art Museum.

Area winners listed with their awards and schools are Hannah Dorrheim, honorable mention, Century High School; Ruby Johnson, silver key and honorable mention, Shiloh Christian; Emma Smithers, silver key and honorable mention, Century; Hannah Gendron, honorable mention, Legacy; Annika Gaebe, honorable mention, Century.

All Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention award-winning works will be on display at the Plains Art Museum’s Starion Gallery through March 4.

Gold Key winners are forwarded to New York City for national adjudication and will be announced March 22.

A complete list of the regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards recipients is available online at artandwriting.org.

Burleigh, Morton mathletes place

Fifty-four student mathletes from eight area middle schools competed in the 2023 Burleigh County Regional Math Counts Competition. The top three teams were from Wachter Middle School, first place; St. Mary's Academy, second place; and Simle Middle School, third place.

Wachter team members were Seth Peterson, Zachary Tschosilc, Delanie Lawson and Aubrey Vatnsdal; St. Mary’s were Ethan Miller, Zach Long, William Gallik and Ethan Konieczka; and Simle were Breckyn Wurtz, Nathen Furley, Amayah Fleckenstein and Keirah Dagman.

Top individuals in the written portion of the competition were William Gallik, first place, St. Mary’s Academy; Tara Prawira, second place, Horizon; Ethan Miller, third place, St. Mary’s Academy; Aubrey Vatnsdal, fourth place, Wachter.

Thirty-five students from five area middle schools participated in the 2023 Morton County Math Counts Competition. The top three teams were Mandan Middle School, first place; team members were Jared Christen, Ashtyn Miller, Zachary Schanandore and Laken Gratz; Sweet Briar, second place; team members were Eli McHugh, Sophia Voigt, Kylie Wolf and Sarah Griffin; and Hebron, third place; team members Ambree Diaz, Jaxon Kraenzel, Beid Schneider and Uriyah Dakken.

Top individuals in the written portion of the competition were Jared Christen, Mandan, first; Zachary Schanandore, Mandan, second; Eli McHugh, Sweet Briar, third; and Sophia Voigt, Sweet Briar, fourth.

The top four mathletes from each county competed in a lightning round. The top three in the lightning round were Jared Christen, Zachary Schanandore and Tara Prawira.