Report Card - Feb. 12, 2022

Burleigh, Morton counties Spelling Bee results

Twenty students representing four schools qualified to participate in the Burleigh County Spelling Bee held Jan. 29.

The two students advancing to the State Spelling Bee are champion Cooper Eberle, a sixth-grader from Wachter, and runner-up Cooper Wolverton, an eighth-grader from Simle. The State Spelling Bee will be held March 21 at the Bismarck Event Center.

Noah Prososki, a sixth-grade home-schooled student, finished third, and Vivian Backer, Simle seventh-grader, finished fourth.

Top scores on the written portion of the contest went to:

Sixth grade – Noah Prososki.

Seventh grade - Breckyn Wartz, Simle Middle School.

Eighth grade – Cooper Wolverton.

Twenty students from four Morton County schools competed in the Morton County Spelling Bee. The two students that will advance to the State Bee are champion Ava Steiger, a sixth-grader and Jaxon Rolle, an eighth-grader, both from Hebron.

Jacob Reyles, a sixth-grader from Hebron, finished third; Carrie LaDuke, a seventh-grader from Flasher and Abree Diaz, a seventh-grader from Hebron, tied for fourth.

Top scores on the written portion of the contest went to:

Sixth grade – Ava Steiger.

Seventh grade - Abree Diaz.

Eighth grade – Jaxon Rolle.

Poetry Out Loud contest winners

Maya Archuleta, of Legacy High School; Landyn Meidinger, Mandan High School; Caleb Tachenko, Dakota Adventist Academy; and Mya Tena, Bismarck High School, have won their school-level contest of the Poetry Out Loud National Recitation Contest. They will advance to the state contest set for Feb. 28 at the North Dakota State Heritage Center.

Writing, art winners

The following area students have been recognized as 2022 Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Award winners in writing or art by The Red River Valley Writing Project at North Dakota State University and Plains Art Museum.

American Voices, Mixed Media, Painting and Photography: Olivia Data, Bismarck.

Dramatic Script, Flash Fiction and Writing Portfolio: Xavier Scott, Mandan.

Personal Essay: Anna LeMoine, Bismarck.

Poetry: Olivia Data, Hannah Gendron, Reagan Grosz, all of Bismarck.

Science Fiction/Fantasy: Alivia Dendy, Bismarck.

Short Story: Kylah Anderson, Bismarck.

Art Portfolio: Anja Fritz, Bismarck.

All Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention award-winning works will be on display at the Plains Art Museum’s Starion Gallery through March 5.

Gold Key winners are forwarded to New York City for national adjudication and will be announced March 23.

A complete list of the regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards recipients is available online at artandwriting.org.

