Burleigh, Morton counties Spelling Bee results

Twenty-one students from five Burleigh County schools participated in the 2023 County Spelling Bee held Jan. 28.

The two students advancing to the State Spelling Bee are champion Landon Koppang-Myrold, from Horizon, and runner-up Marissa Hermanson, a seventh-grader from Simle. The State Spelling Bee will be held March 20 at the Bismarck Event Center.

Adelyn Bower, Simle eighth-grader, finished third; and Noah Prososki, a seventh-grade home-schooled student, finished fourth.

The Spelling Bee consists of a written qualifying round followed by an oral round made up of the top placers from the written round. The top spellers in the written round were fifth-grader Owen Holt from Liberty; sixth-grader Makenna Krukenberg from Simle; home-schooled seventh-grader Noah Prososki; and eighth-grader Adelyn Bower from Simle. Ten spellers qualified for the championship round based on their written scores including Landon Koppang-Myrold, Naryan Nanyare, Hadley Frame and Elaina Richardson, all from Horizon; Simle students Brynlee Ressler, Marissa Hermanson, Makenna Krukenberg and Adelyn Bower; Manning student Kaiden Magstadt; and home-school student Noah Prososki.

Twenty-six students from six Morton County schools competed in the 2023 Morton County Spelling Bee. The two students who will advance to the State Bee are champion Jared Christen, a eighth-grader, and Regan Lagasse, a seventh-grader, both from Mandan.

Ava Staiger, a seventh-grader from Hebron, finished third; Triton Sneff, a sixth-grader from Flasher, finished fourth.

The Spelling Bee consists of a written qualifying round followed by an oral round made up of the top placers from the written round. The top spellers in the written round were fifth-grader Isla Staiger from Hebron; sixth-grader Matthew Christen, Mandan; seventh-grader Regan Lagasse, Mandan; and eighth-grader Jared Christen, Mandan. Ten spellers qualified for the championship round based on their written scores including Triton Sneff and Madalyn Bohl of Flasher; Ava Staiger, Hebron; Sophia Voight, Sweet Briar; Shelby Bendish, Little Heart; and Regan Lagasse, Jared Christen, Matthew Christen and Alec Martel, all of Mandan.

Poetry Out Loud winners

Maya Archuleta, of Legacy High School, and Alyssa Boyko, of Dakota Adventist Academy, have won their school-level contest of the Poetry Out Loud National Recitation Contest.

Archuleta and Boyko will advance to the state contest set for Feb. 27 at the North Dakota State Heritage Center.