Report Card - Dec. 3, 2022

Success in debate

In Division II for both events, BPS students took first place. Ella Christensen and Mariam Keita from Legacy High School took top honors in Public Forum while Horizon Middle School student Ian Combs took first place in Lincoln-Douglas. In addition, Legacy High School team Olivia Grote and Anna LeMoine took second place in Public Forum Division II, while Century students Capin Wardner and Trent Hamilton placed 10th in that category. In Lincoln-Douglas Division II, Horizon students Ellie Aisenbrey earned seventh; Sudhan Grinolds, 12th; and Maddux Bryhn, 16th.