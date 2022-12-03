 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report Card - Dec. 3, 2022

Success in debate

Bismarck Public Schools hosted a debate meet Nov. 19 at Legacy High School with 111 competitors from 11 schools participating in four debate events for middle and high school students.

In Division II for both events, BPS students took first place. Ella Christensen and Mariam Keita from Legacy High School took top honors in Public Forum while Horizon Middle School student Ian Combs took first place in Lincoln-Douglas. In addition, Legacy High School team Olivia Grote and Anna LeMoine took second place in Public Forum Division II, while Century students Capin Wardner and Trent Hamilton placed 10th in that category. In Lincoln-Douglas Division II, Horizon students Ellie Aisenbrey earned seventh; Sudhan Grinolds, 12th; and Maddux Bryhn, 16th.

"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.  

