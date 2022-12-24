Report Card - Dec. 24, 2022

Success in debate
Bismarck Public Schools high school students attended the Grand Forks Crosstown Debate meet Dec. 10.
In Division II Public Forum, Legacy students Ella Christensen and Mariam Keita placed second; Century students Sara Anderson and Olivia Seibel placed sixth, Danielle Schill and Kalli Shirley eighth; and Capin Wardner and Trent Hamilton ninth in that category.
