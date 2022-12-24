 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report Card - Dec. 24, 2022

Success in debate

Bismarck Public Schools high school students attended the Grand Forks Crosstown Debate meet Dec. 10.

In Division II Public Forum, Legacy students Ella Christensen and Mariam Keita placed second; Century students Sara Anderson and Olivia Seibel placed sixth, Danielle Schill and Kalli Shirley eighth; and Capin Wardner and Trent Hamilton ninth in that category.

“Report card” highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.

