Report Card - Dec. 24, 2021

Athletes achieve

Mandan High School student athletes have earned WDA Academic All-Conference for the fall sports season as follows:

• Boys cross country — Leif Lathinen, Michael Storsved, Michael Pfliger.

• Boys soccer — Adam Eberle, Thomas Catalano, Joe Eberle, Damien Hartze, Kyle Hutzenbiler, Will Mickelson, Camden Reimers, Jackson Schmidt.

• Boys tennis — Karter Hatzenbuhler, Brady Helbling, Jared Christen, Logan Miller.

• Cheerleading (football) — Charlie Anderson, Pervail Fernando, Aalyiah Glass, Riley Kroh.

• Football — Trinity Anderson, Sarah Burgum, Max Carlson, Luke Darras, Seth Gerhardt, Dominick Giggee, Kaylee Hanson, Holden Howard, Jayce Johnson, Nolan Martel, Paxton Ohlhauser, Brenden Palmer, Isaac Peterchuk, Ryder Piehl, Wyatt Piehl, Hudsen Sheldon, Kaiden Steele, Tristan Ulmer, Lincon Wiseman, Mason Zander.

• Girls cross country — Anna Bendish, Acey Elkins, Callie Heinle, Whitney McGee, Alexis Ritzman, Alyssa Schafer, Sundriana Shane.

• Girls golf — Karley Gange-Gerhardt, Ruby Heydt, Anna Huettl, Aryana Kingsley, Isabella Maliske, Hayden Mehlhoff, Makenzie Miller, Rylee Myers, Jenna Wandler.

• Girls swimming and diving — Taylor Adamski, Kate Beckler, Geri Berg, Grace Bugbee, Sophia Carter, Brennalyn Fewson, Malayna Gerhardt, Grace Goettle, Josey Jackson, Lynnea Jackson, Kylie Jasso, Megan LaFleur, Brooklyn Leingang, McKayla Lindbo, Kelby Seefeldt.

• Volleyball — Luiza Conceicao-Larson, Natalie Conceicao-Larson, Faith Eberle, Piper Harris, Sydney Heinert, Haley Keller, LaReena Mosbrucker, Morgan Sheldon, Mya Sheldon, Emily Toman, Jordan Toman.

Students named WDA Academic All-Conference must be on a varsity team in a sport sanctioned by the North Dakota High School Activities Association and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA for the grading period.

The following Braves fall sports teams earned the NDHSAA Team Scholar Award for a composite GPA of 3.2 or better for the current grading period: girls golf, girls cross country, girls swimming and diving and volleyball.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0