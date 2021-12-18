Report Card - Dec. 18, 2021

Student selected

Sydney Ebach, Bismarck, has been selected as one of two United States Senate Youth Program recipients from North Dakota for 2021. Selection criteria for the program are based on leadership abilities demonstrated by applicants when serving in an elected or appointed student office.

Ebach will attend “Washington Week” in March as part of the program, where she will collaborate with other recipients and meet United States senators and other government officials. She also has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship and plans to attend Bridgewater College in Virginia with a major in pre-law studies. Ebach is a senior at Legacy High School and serves as president of Legacy’s Historical Society.

Rykowsky wins contest

Eva Rykowsky, a junior at St. Mary's Central High School in Bismarck, won the 5th District American Legion Oratorical Contest with a speech titled “Our Duties and Responsibilities as American Citizens."

Rykowsky received a $400 scholarship and the right to compete in the division contest on Jan. 8 in Ray.

Others who placed in the 5th District are Nicholas Meyers, Legacy High School, second, who received $200; William Ryan Bianco, of Century High School, third and $100.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0