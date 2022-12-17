Report Card - Dec. 17, 2022

Torchbearer Award recipients

North Dakota Farmers Union awarded three area students at the organization’s 96th annual state convention Dec. 9-10 in Bismarck.

Recipients are Luke Gader , Connor Wald and Mitchel Wald , all of Bismarck.

The award recognizes students involved in Farmers Union’s youth education program and requires five years of classwork improving communication, leadership and teamwork skills as well as business knowledge of cooperatives.