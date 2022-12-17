 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report Card - Dec. 17, 2022

  • 0

Torchbearer Award recipients

North Dakota Farmers Union awarded three area students at the organization’s 96th annual state convention Dec. 9-10 in Bismarck.

Recipients are Luke Gader, Connor Wald and Mitchel Wald, all of Bismarck.

The award recognizes students involved in Farmers Union’s youth education program and requires five years of classwork improving communication, leadership and teamwork skills as well as business knowledge of cooperatives.

"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News