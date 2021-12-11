REPORT CARD Report Card - Dec. 11, 2021 Dec 11, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Success in debateTrent Hamilton, Bismarck, went undefeated and placed third in Division II Lincoln-Douglas Debate at the 2021 CrossTown Debate Tournament in Grand Forks held Dec. 4. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Red, White and Blue - Dec. 4, 2021 Sizer appointed Watch Now: Related Video Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat? Four ways to keep your cat out of the Christmas Tree AP Four ways to keep your cat out of the Christmas Tree Make your week a lot easier by meal prepping AP Make your week a lot easier by meal prepping Boost your energy levels with a healthy and balanced diet AP Boost your energy levels with a healthy and balanced diet