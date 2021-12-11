 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REPORT CARD

Report Card - Dec. 11, 2021

  • 0

Success in debate

Trent Hamilton, Bismarck, went undefeated and placed third in Division II Lincoln-Douglas Debate at the 2021 CrossTown Debate Tournament in Grand Forks held Dec. 4.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News