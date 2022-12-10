 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report Card - Dec. 10, 2022

Success in debate

Bismarck Public Schools middle and high school students attended a debate meet Dec. 2-3 at Fargo Davies High School. A total of 181 competitors from 15 schools in two states participated in four debate events.

In Division II Lincoln-Douglas, Horizon students Sudhan Grinolds and Maddux Bryhn placed ninth and 14th respectively. In Division II Public Forum, Century High students Danielle Schill and Kalli Shirley placed ninth; Capin Wardner and Trent Hamilton, 11th; and August Phillips and Haley Mezger, 12th. In Public Forum I from Century, Sri Igathanithane and Srinath Kandooru placed 12th.

"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.  

