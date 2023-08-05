Students earn certificates
Eight area dual credit and early entry students earned certificates from Bismarck State College.
Dual credit/early entry students are high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who take college courses meeting high school graduation requirements and receiving college credit at the same time.
Bismarck — Alexis Burckhard, certificate of completion, Spanish I; Hudson Cowley, certificate of completion, Spanish I; Erica Haberlock, certificate of completion, Spanish I; Morgan Hamann, certificate of completion, emergency medical technician; Deepshikha Nath, certificate of completion, emergency medical technician; Brenden Pfaff, certificate of completion, Spanish I; Rylie Pudwill, certificate of completion, Spanish I; Tevon Smith, certificate of completion, Spanish I.
