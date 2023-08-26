Kid of the Year

Alayna Huber, 10, Bismarck, has been named the Larks Kid of the Year after donating money she raised during Lemonade Day to her favorite charities. Huber will receive a $1,000 scholarship into her 529 college savings account from MDU Resources Group. Huber created “Alayna’s Cotton Candy Lemonade” and used money she raised to give to Make-A-Wish North Dakota, the Humane Society and Penny’s Passion North Dakota.