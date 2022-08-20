Report Card - Aug. 20 2022

Kid of the Year Award

Eva Brooke, a student at St. Mary’s Academy, has been named the recipient of the Larks Kid of the Year Award for helping the homeless in the Bismarck-Mandan community.

She has received a $1,000 scholarship for her 529 Bank of North Dakota College Savings account from MDU Resources Group and the Bismarck Larks.

The award recognizes nine kids throughout the year ages 12 and under who were doing extraordinary things in school, sports, extracurricular activities, or in the community.