Report Card - April 9, 2022

National winner

Six North Dakota students have received national awards in the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, the country's longest-running program for youth in grades 7-12.

An area medal recipient is Olivia Data, Bismarck, silver in poetry.

The national awards ceremony is scheduled June 9 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Mandan FBLA winners

Members of the Mandan High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter earned awards during the 55th annual FBLA state leadership conference March 27-29.

In addition to the competitive events, students had the opportunity to attend workshops, elect the 2022-23 state officers and network with members from around the state.

Award-winners from MHS in various categories were Nick Allan, 10th, introduction to business concepts; Samantha Berger, third, spreadsheets; Kendal Blair, first, accounting II and second, entrepreneurship; Colton Egli, first, business ethics and second, agribusiness; Bridger Ell, second, international business and third, supply chain management; Shaydin Ell, first, business ethics; Trudy Frank, second, introduction to social media strategy; Braden Fricklin, second, introduction to business concepts and impromptu speaking; Kelbi Pritchett, third, community service project; fourth, introduction to business presentation and seventh, introduction to business communications; Ashley Stelter, second, entrepreneurship and third, community service project; Kayna Tran, first, introduction to financial math and fifth, accounting II; Alison Unrath, second, introduction to social media strategy; Harper Wilkens, fourth, introduction to business presentation.

DECA students place

Eight Bismarck High School DECA students placed at the 2022 State Career Development Conference and qualified for the national conference set for April 23-26 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Students include Aria Dahl and Andra Pfister, first place in marketing management team decision making; Samuel Temgoua, first place, financial literacy project management; John Sackman, third place, personal finance literacy; Will Pollert, third place, business finance and the state stock market game; Theresa Horning, placement award, entrepreneurship; Jack Schaffer, placement award, sports and entertainment marketing role play event; and Irlynd Bartholomay, placement award, marketing communications.

The BHS Chapter has also been recognized with the 30% Membership Increase Award; Community Service Award; and the Thrive Chapter Promotional Campaign Award for the fourth consecutive year.

Duck Stamp winners

The North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp program is a science and art-based program open to all K-12 students. Artwork is judged in four separate age categories and this year 689 students participated.

Area winners include first place-Group 1 (grade K-3), Noah Schanandore and Kallin Kemmis, Bismarck; first-Group 2 (grade 4-6), Gabriel Coleman, Baldwin; second-Group 2 (grade 4-6), Levi Bro, Bismarck and William Small, Moffit; third-Group 1 (grade K-3), Isaac Wangler, Bismarck and Caleb Coleman, Baldwin; third-Group 2 (grade 4-6), Abby Bro, Bismarck and Kenley Doll, Mandan.

Honorable mention winners in each of the four age groups include Group 1 (K-grade 3), Luke Goettle, Catherine Eberle, Mya Miller, Bismarck, and Adalyn Rump, Glen Ullin; Group 2 (grade 4-6), Jackson Moch and Kylie Leier, Mandan; Group 3 (grades 7-9), Ethan Bro, Bismarck.

An awards ceremony will be held May 4 at the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum in Bismarck for all first-, second- and third-place winners and their families. View winning artwork at www.facebook.com/NDJuniorDuckStamp.

