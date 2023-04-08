Scholarship recipient

Ty MacDonald, Bismarck, has been awarded a $1,000 Becki Palmer Scholarship from the North Dakota Farm Bureau Foundation.

The scholarship is for high school seniors and honors an NDFB employee who lost her battle with cancer in 2006.

Duck Stamp winners

The North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp program is a science- and art-based program open to all K-12 students. Artwork is judged in four separate age categories, and this year 763 students participated.

Area winners include first place-Group 1 (grade K-3), Caleb and Micah Coleman, Baldwin and Lucy Jensen, Bismarck; first-Group 2 (grade 4-6), Christopher Dunnigan, Bismarck, Taylor Goldmann and Ramsey Liengang, Mandan; first-Group 3 (grade 7-9), Gabe Coleman, Baldwin; second-Group 1 (grade K-3), Stella Mathern, Bismarck; second-Group 2 (grade 4-6), Dylan French, Mandan; second-Group 4 (grade 10-12), Ava Jahner, Bismarck; third-Group 1 (grade K-3), Ellen Finck, Silas Roth and Katie Van Neste, Bismarck; third-Group 2 (grade 4-6), Ethan Bro, Bismarck and Joanie McCormack, Wilton; third-Group 4 (grade 10-12), Sophie Lies and Isabella Martinez, Bismarck.

Honorable mention winners in each of the four age groups include Group 1 (K-grade 3), Hazel Bro, Lizzie Bro, Breckyn Deeter, Elijah Schmit, Cole Seibel, Noah Sheldon, Anton Van Hout, Piper Wilz, Bismarck, and Kensley Lutzwich, Mandan; Group 2 (grade 4-6), Elsa Brash, Levi Bro, Parker Ilse, Oliver Malsam, Avery Steiner, Charles VerDouw, Bismarck, and Scarlett Duerre, Deveyn Milbradt, and Holden Moen, Mandan; Group 4 (grade 10-12), Lola Dendy, Hannah Dorrheim, and Rylie Harris, Bismarck.

An awards ceremony will be held May 6 at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum in Bismarck for all first-, second- and third-place winners and their families.