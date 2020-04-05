Report Card - April 5, 2020
Report Card - April 5, 2020

Legacy student recognized 

Leah Kelsch, a junior at Legacy High School, was named Member of the Month by the North Dakota Association of Student Councils. Kelsch is the community service representative for the LHS Student Council and creates monthly service opportunities for students like blood drives, soup kitchen projects, and holiday events such as bell ringing and Trunk or Treat. 

Legacy student accepted

Maggie Sorensen, a Legacy High School junior, was accepted into the Stanford Medicine Clinical Summer Internship program for the coming summer. The program is an opportunity for high school students interested in the medical field as a career. 

"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.  

