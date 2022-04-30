Report Card - April 30, 2022

Music scholarships
Bismarck-Mandan Thursday Music Club, a senior club of the National Federation of Music Clubs, recently awarded International Music Camp scholarships for 2022.
The $200 awards represent a portion of the cost of attending a weeklong session at IMC, held at the International Peace Garden near Dunseith.
The following students received scholarships: Hank Arneson, grade 7, Wachter Middle School, trumpet; Olivia Azure, grade 6, Wachter Middle School, violin; Adelyn Bower, grade 7, Wachter Middle School, voice; Lucy Brooke, grade 9, St. Mary’s Central High School, oboe; Gracie Davis, grade 7, Mandan Middle School, voice; Freya Einarsson, grade 8, Simle Middle School, violin; Ethan Friesz, grade 6, Wachter Middle School, trombone; Trent Hamilton, grade 8, Horizon Middle School, piano; Damien Hartze, grade 11, St. Mary’s Central High School, baritone sax; Kennedy Mertz, grade 10, St. Mary’s Central High School, alto/tenor sax; Shane Quirk, grade 8, Horizon Middle School, French horn; Kevin Schill, grade 7, Horizon Middle School, alto sax; and Adeline Skoglund, grade 8, Horizon Middle School, trombone.
People are also reading…
Student art awards
Award winners have been announced in the 13th annual Juried Student Art Show hosted by the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association.
The exhibit was juried by Sam Coleman.
Receiving juror’s choice awards were Adrian Mahoney and McKenzie Balzer, both of Bismarck High School; KennaDee Quast, Isabel Martinez, Zander Mueller, Anja Fritz, Jada Fischer, Olivia Data, Maya Steckler, Riley Kaul and Sydney Filler, all of Century High School; Anna Person, Gracie Ahlgren, Eliza Fox and Payton Sick, all of Legacy High School; Brandon Hagerott, Lamya Evans and Jaylee Wilbur, of Mandan High School; Conner Budd, Shiloh Christian School.
Honorable mention went to Neysa Fernandez, Magdalene Weaver, and Lauren Weiler, BHS; Kambree Hauglie and Kinsley Anderson, CHS; Charlie Chavez, Abigail Meier, Shayla Schaaf and Malia Wolf, LHS.