Report Card - April 30, 2022

Music scholarships

Bismarck-Mandan Thursday Music Club, a senior club of the National Federation of Music Clubs, recently awarded International Music Camp scholarships for 2022.

The $200 awards represent a portion of the cost of attending a weeklong session at IMC, held at the International Peace Garden near Dunseith.

The following students received scholarships: Hank Arneson, grade 7, Wachter Middle School, trumpet; Olivia Azure, grade 6, Wachter Middle School, violin; Adelyn Bower, grade 7, Wachter Middle School, voice; Lucy Brooke, grade 9, St. Mary’s Central High School, oboe; Gracie Davis, grade 7, Mandan Middle School, voice; Freya Einarsson, grade 8, Simle Middle School, violin; Ethan Friesz, grade 6, Wachter Middle School, trombone; Trent Hamilton, grade 8, Horizon Middle School, piano; Damien Hartze, grade 11, St. Mary’s Central High School, baritone sax; Kennedy Mertz, grade 10, St. Mary’s Central High School, alto/tenor sax; Shane Quirk, grade 8, Horizon Middle School, French horn; Kevin Schill, grade 7, Horizon Middle School, alto sax; and Adeline Skoglund, grade 8, Horizon Middle School, trombone.

Student art awards

Award winners have been announced in the 13th annual Juried Student Art Show hosted by the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association.

The exhibit was juried by Sam Coleman.

Receiving juror’s choice awards were Adrian Mahoney and McKenzie Balzer, both of Bismarck High School; KennaDee Quast, Isabel Martinez, Zander Mueller, Anja Fritz, Jada Fischer, Olivia Data, Maya Steckler, Riley Kaul and Sydney Filler, all of Century High School; Anna Person, Gracie Ahlgren, Eliza Fox and Payton Sick, all of Legacy High School; Brandon Hagerott, Lamya Evans and Jaylee Wilbur, of Mandan High School; Conner Budd, Shiloh Christian School.

Honorable mention went to Neysa Fernandez, Magdalene Weaver, and Lauren Weiler, BHS; Kambree Hauglie and Kinsley Anderson, CHS; Charlie Chavez, Abigail Meier, Shayla Schaaf and Malia Wolf, LHS.

