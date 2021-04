Music Club awards two

Aubrey Spangelo and Dominic Gardner have been awarded the Greg Slag Scholarship and Belle Mehus Scholarship by the Bismarck-Mandan Thursday Music Club.

Spangelo, daughter of Bob and Cathy Spangelo, is a senior at Mandan High School and studies percussion with Brad Stockert.

Gardner, son of Will and Laura Gardner, is a junior at St. Mary’s Central High School and studies piano with David Poffenberger.

