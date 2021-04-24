Report Card - April 24, 2021

Fitterer, Porter achieve

Hattie Fitterer , a senior at Century High School, and Jordan Porter , a senior at St. Mary’s High School, are the 2021 recipients of the Jeff Burgess Memorial Scholarship Award.

Fitterer will pursue a degree in biology from North Dakota State University. Porter plans to attend Bismarck State College and the University of Mary while pursuing a career in engineering.

The scholarship was established by the Lignite Energy Council following the death of Jeff Burgess in 2009. Burgess was the director of research and development for the Lignite Energy Council at the time of his death. He was a graduate of both Bismarck High School and North Dakota State University.