Report Card - April 23, 2022

PBS Kids winners

Prairie Public has announced the winners of the 2022 PBS KIDS Writers Contest.

Area winners chosen for first-place and red ribbon favorite recognition and their stories are Elijah Mabin, Bismarck, first-place, “The Dark Night;” Asher Nairn, Bismarck, red ribbon favorite recognition, “Hedgehog and Bear’s Valentine;” Haakon Nelson, New Salem, red ribbon favorite recognition, "Shoe Chase."

The annual contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning.

