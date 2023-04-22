Mock Trial competition

Students from Legacy High School placed second in the State Bar Association of North Dakota’s High School Mock Trial Competition held April 11 at the Burleigh County Courthouse.

The SBAND High School Mock Trial Program is a law-related education program that introduces students to the American legal system bringing together attorneys, judges, students, and teachers from across the state. Students learn the details of the trial process and procedure and improve skills in communication, reasoning, critical thinking, public speaking, and teamwork. Students are also given a rare opportunity to work side-by-side with attorneys and judges.

Music scholarships

Bismarck-Mandan Thursday Music Club, a senior club of the National Federation of Music Clubs, recently awarded the International Music Camp scholarships for 2023.

The $300 awards represent a portion of the cost of attending a weeklong session at IMC, held at the International Peace Garden near Dunseith.

The following students received scholarships: Keirah-Belle Dagman, grade 7, Simle Middle School, violin; Taylen Fischer, grade 6, voice, Wachter Middle School; Maysa Flanders, grade 7, Simle, alto sax; Porter Gasper, grade 6, Wachter, violin; Reagan Grote, grade 7, Simle, cello; Owen Huntington, grade 9, St. Mary’s Central High School, clarinet; Mya Lydeen, grade 10, Bismarck High School, clarinet/alto sax; Ella Martin, grade 7, Simle, voice; Connor Michela, grade 8, Horizon Middle School, trumpet; Katurah Ottmar, grade 6, Simle, viola; Briahna Pomarleau, grade 8, Horizon, flute; Diamond Wise Spirit, grade 6, Wachter, voice; Annabelle Wohl, grade 7, Simle, oboe; and Aven Worrel, grade 8, Simle, violin.