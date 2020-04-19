Report Card - April 19, 2020

'If I Were Mayor' essay winner named
Scarlett Chorne, a third grade student at Red Trail Elementary School, has been named the Mandan winner of the North Dakota League of Cities' "If I were Mayor" essay contest.
She is the daughter of Michael and Katie Chorne. In her essay, she said if she were mayor she would make the world a better place by being grateful for what we have and doing the right thing.
The NDLC sought essays from third and seventh grade students across the state. Mandan entries were then shared with the mayor. Chorne will be invited to participate in a live Mandan City Commission meeting once current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In addition, she will be presented with a certificate, a City of Mandan t-shirt and $50 in Mandan Bucks provided by the Mandan Progress Organization.
Statewide contest winners will be announced by the North Dakota League of Cities.
Scholarships awarded
Michaela Ficek, Brooke Fleming, Avry Greff, Morgan Salwei and Gabrielle Schuchard, all of Bismarck, have been awarded $1,000 Howard J. Snortland Scholarships by Capital Credit Union.
BPS wins music award
Bismarck Public Schools has won the 2020 Best Communities for Music Education Award from the NAMM Foundation.
This achievement is given to districts that provide music access and education to all students.
LHS student honored
Ashlee McPherson has been named the 2020 Billy Michal Student Leadership Award recipient by the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
McPherson, a junior at Legacy High School, was nominated due to her involvement in student council, Peer-to-Peer, Saber Cub tutoring, HOSA, and a variety of church and community volunteer activities.
"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.
