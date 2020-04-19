Report Card - April 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

'If I Were Mayor' essay winner named

Scarlett Chorne, a third grade student at Red Trail Elementary School, has been named the Mandan winner of the North Dakota League of Cities' "If I were Mayor" essay contest.

She is the daughter of Michael and Katie Chorne. In her essay, she said if she were mayor she would make the world a better place by being grateful for what we have and doing the right thing.

The NDLC sought essays from third and seventh grade students across the state. Mandan entries were then shared with the mayor. Chorne will be invited to participate in a live Mandan City Commission meeting once current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In addition, she will be presented with a certificate, a City of Mandan t-shirt and $50 in Mandan Bucks provided by the Mandan Progress Organization.

Statewide contest winners will be announced by the North Dakota League of Cities.

Scholarships awarded

Michaela Ficek, Brooke Fleming, Avry Greff, Morgan Salwei and Gabrielle Schuchard, all of Bismarck, have been awarded $1,000 Howard J. Snortland Scholarships by Capital Credit Union.