Report Card - April 17, 2021

Legacy students achieve

Hailey Hansen and Hannah Mayers of Legacy High School have been named Dell Scholars.

Hansen and Mayers are two out of 500 students selected in the nation to be awarded this honor. To become a Dell Scholar students must participate in essay writing in tandem with providing evidence of outstanding academic and extracurricular involvement. Both students will receive a $20,000 scholarship as well as several other fiscal, professional and personal resources to be disseminated over the course of their academic careers.

Mandan FBLA winners

Members of the Mandan High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter earned awards during the 54th annual FBLA state leadership conference March 29-April 1 held virtually.

In addition to the competitive events, students had the opportunity to attend workshops, elect the 2021-22 state officers and network with members from around the state.

Award-winners from MHS in various categories were Kendal Blair, first, Accounting I and ninth, Personal Finance; Olivia Berger, first, Accounting II and fifth, Business Calculations; Jaxon Duttenhefer, second, Accounting II and fourth, Spreadsheets; Ashton Haas, fourth, Advertising; Camden Reimers, seventh, Advertising; Elizabeth Felderman, second, Business Calculations and Word Processing; Elizabeth Allan, fifth, Personal Finance and eighth, Economics; Isabella Castillo, tenth, Economics; Ashton Haas and Abbygayle Eckroth, second, Entrepreneurship; Ashley Stelter, first, Introduction to Business and fifth, Introduction to Financial Math; Wyatt Landeis, third, Introduction to Business; Nicholas Allan, fifth, Introduction to Business and seventh, Introduction to Business Procedures; Anton Kozojed, eighth, Introduction to Business and fifth, Introduction to Business Procedures; Jennifer Hanson, second, Introduction to Business Procedures; Makaela Castillo, third, Introduction to Business Procedures; Kaylee Hanson, seventh, Introduction to Business Procedures; and Camden Reimers, Jackson Schmidt, and Jace Severson, fourth, Marketing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0